PM Marape Stresses China’s Crucial Influence on PNG’s Economic Progress

Prime Minister James Marape extended a warm welcome to His Excellency Mr. Yang Xiaoguang, the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, during a courtesy call at his office at Sir Manasupe House in Waigani. The meeting underscored the significant progress made in the bilateral relationship between PNG and China over the past five years.

During their discussion, both Prime Minister Marape and Ambassador Yang reaffirmed the strong ties between their nations. PM Marape highlighted the longstanding cordial relationship established since 1976, when diplomatic ties were first formalized. He expressed enthusiasm about continuing the work of Ambassador Yang's predecessors and looked forward to enhanced collaboration.

“It is satisfying to witness the elevation of our relationship with China,” said Marape. He emphasized China's crucial role in PNG’s trade, noting that China remains a major importer of PNG produce and raw materials. The Prime Minister also commended the support from Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, for PNG's focus on downstream processing as part of its economic strategy.

Marape reiterated his commitment to manufacturing and downstream processing, requesting the ambassador's assistance in advancing these areas. He also reaffirmed PNG’s adherence to the One China policy and invited further Chinese investment into the country.

Ambassador Yang expressed his honor at being appointed to his new role and shared his desire to elevate PNG-China relations even further. He acknowledged the strong foundation laid by previous diplomatic efforts and emphasized China's strategic view of their partnership. Yang praised the mutual support and growing economic cooperation between the two countries, noting increased Chinese interest in PNG’s development.

The ambassador highlighted ongoing work on a Free Trade Agreement and the need for enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, and clean energy. He also mentioned the importance of expanding people-to-people exchanges and facilitating Chinese investments through new initiatives such as a currency settlement mechanism and a Bank of China branch in Port Moresby.

Ambassador Yang concluded by emphasizing the robust state of PNG-China relations and his commitment to building on the progress made. Prime Minister Marape echoed this sentiment, expressing satisfaction with the current state of the relationship and confidence in its continued growth.