PNG athlete Gibson Falls Short But Makes History in Paris 2024

Papua New Guinea's Gibson made a strong debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics, facing off against an athlete from the Refugee Olympic Team. Gibson, representing his country with pride, put up a determined fight, winning the first round with a score of 4-3. His performance was a clear display of grit and determination, marking a significant moment in his Olympic journey.

Photo by Team PNG

In the second round, the Refugee Olympic Team athlete mounted a comeback, outscoring Gibson 6-0. The shift in momentum was evident as Gibson struggled to regain his footing against his more experienced opponent. Despite the setback, Gibson remained focused, determined to make his mark in the final round.

The final round proved to be the toughest for Gibson. Though he managed to score points with a well-placed body kick, his opponent's strength and experience ultimately prevailed, leading to a 15-2 round win for the Refugee Olympic Team athlete. The match concluded with a 2-1 victory in favor of the Refugee Olympic Team, but Gibson's efforts did not go unnoticed.

Gibson's performance was historic as he became the first Papua New Guinean to win a round at the Olympics. His incredible fight as a debutant showcased his potential and determination, leaving his country proud of his achievements. This is just the beginning for Gibson, and there is much more to come as he continues to build on this experience.

