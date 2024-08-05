PNG Government in Talks with Wafi-Golpu Mine Developers

Prime Minister James Marape has announced that the Papua New Guinea (PNG) Government's State Negotiating Team (SNT) is actively engaged in discussions with Wafi-Golpu mine developers, Newmont and Harmony, with the goal of finalizing the Mine Development Contract (MDC). This contract is a key step toward the issuance of the Special Mining Lease (SML).

Marape shared this update on Friday during a meeting in Lae, which included Wafi-Golpu landowners, Morobe Governor Luther Wenge, Deputy Prime Minister and Lae MP John Rosso, SNT chairman Dairi Vele, Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) managing director Jerry Garry, Kumul Mineral Holdings Limited (KMHL) managing director Sarimu Kanu, Mineral Policy and Geohazards Management Department secretary Harry Kore, and representatives from the provincial administration.

Governor Wenge and the landowners expressed their eagerness for the SML to be issued quickly so that the mine's development can begin. In response, Marape requested that Wenge nominate a representative from the Morobe government to join the SNT for the final round of negotiations with Newmont and Harmony.

“We are currently exchanging notes with Newmont and Harmony regarding the MDC,” Marape said. “The MDC will form the basis for issuing the SML. They have shared their views with us, and we have provided our feedback on the proposed MDC.”

Marape stressed the importance of moving quickly, noting that a meeting on this issue is scheduled for next Tuesday. “We are almost there in terms of finalizing the MDC and SML,” he said. “Once the MDC is signed, we will proceed to issue the SML.”

He further noted that once the SML is granted, Newmont and Harmony will have 30 months to announce their Final Investment Decision for developing the mine.





