Member for Central Bougainville Passes Away

Hon. Simon Dumarinu, the Member for Central Bougainville, passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 9th, at Arawa General Hospital. The sad news was first confirmed by Hon. Timothy Masiu, the Member for South Bougainville and Minister for ICT. "It is with a very heavy and sorrowful heart that I announce the passing away of the Member for Central Bougainville, the Late Hon. Fr Simon Dumarinu MP," Masiu announced.

Photo credit: Aloysius Laukai New Dawn FM

Initial reports indicate that Hon. Dumarinu was rushed to Arawa Hospital around 2 a.m. and passed away while receiving treatment. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, and further details are expected to emerge as more information becomes available. His passing marks a significant loss for the Bougainville community.

Hon. Masiu expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the late member, the Catholic community, and the people of Central Bougainville and Bougainville. "This is indeed a sad time, especially as we lose leaders like this," Masiu remarked. He noted that arrangements for Hon. Dumarinu's funeral are still being finalized and promised to provide updates as they become available.

Currently, the body of Hon. Dumarinu is at Buka Hospital and will be flown to Port Moresby. Other leaders, including the Regional Member for Bougainville and Minister for Police, Hon. Peter Tsiamalili Jr., have also extended their condolences, honoring the memory of the late leader.

