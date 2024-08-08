China’s Modernisation to Benefit Papua New Guinea, Says Ambassador

China’s ongoing modernisation is expected to have a range of positive impacts globally, including for Papua New Guinea (PNG), according to Ambassador Yang Xiaoguang. Yang revealed the resolution from the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which took place in Beijing last month.

The resolution highlighted China's commitment to assisting developing countries, such as PNG, in achieving sustainable development. "The meeting emphasized China's dedication to maintaining its basic state policy of openness to the world," Yang stated.

Yang noted that China's modernisation is progressing steadily and is poised to offer broad new opportunities. As the world's second-largest economy, China has contributed approximately one-third of global economic growth on average. “China’s economy remains resilient, promising, and dynamic, with its long-term positive fundamentals intact,” Yang said. He assured that China would continue to enhance its development of new quality productive forces and aim for higher quality growth.

Looking ahead, Yang emphasized that China will strengthen its multi-sectoral ties with PNG to ensure mutual benefits for both nations. “We will focus on deepening practical cooperation across various fields,” he said. Priority areas for collaboration include trade and investment, infrastructure, energy and minerals, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, clean energy, downstream processing, and climate change.

Yang also mentioned recent high-level exchanges between the two countries. Last October, Prime Minister James Marape visited China, and this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Hu Chunhua, vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, visited PNG.

Also read