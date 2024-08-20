The Leadership Matters 2024 report, launched today by the Pacific Private Sector Development Initiative (PSDI), the Papua New Guinea Institute of Directors (PNGID), and the PNG Business Coalition for Women, offers a beacon of hope for gender equality in Papua New Guinea’s business landscape. The report reveals a notable increase in the representation of women in leadership roles, with the proportion of women directors rising from 19% to 23% and women CEOs increasing from 5% to 9%. Although these figures remain below the Pacific average, they indicate positive momentum and reflect the resilience and determination of PNG’s businesswomen.

Leadership Matters 2024 Report Highlights Progress for Women in PNG's Business Sector

The report also identifies several key barriers to women's advancement, including limited access to education and training, discriminatory workplace cultures, and a lack of supportive policies. However, the findings suggest that significant opportunities exist to improve these numbers. Increasing women’s representation in leadership positions is expected to drive innovation, enhance corporate performance, and contribute to overall economic growth.

At the launch event, a panel discussion underscored the importance of creating a supportive environment for women leaders. Julienne Leka-Maliaki, Country Manager of Tetra Tech International Development, emphasized the need for a more conducive environment for women in leadership. Lorna McPherson, Senior Vice President of Digicel Group, highlighted the critical role of support systems, such as childcare, in enabling women to thrive in leadership roles.

The report also underscores the pivotal role of government in fostering an enabling environment for women in business. Anthony Yauieb, Deputy Chair of Nasfund, stressed the importance of legislative changes to close gender gaps in the workplace.

As the report suggests, while there is progress to celebrate, continued advocacy for policies and practices that empower women remains essential to unlocking the full potential of Papua New Guinea's business sector.

