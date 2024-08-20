DHERST Emphasizes Timely Submission for Tesas Funds Allocation

The Department of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (DHERST) has announced that funds for the Tertiary Education Students Assistance Scheme (Tesas) for all higher education institutions (HEIs) in the second semester will be released based on an updated list of enrolled students.

Acting Secretary Fr Jan Czuba stated that the funds would be disbursed once DHERST receives the updated list of students and their Grade Point Averages (GPAs) from the first semester. He expressed concern that many HEIs had not yet submitted the required documentation, which could cause delays in the release of the funds.

In his response to a media inquiry, Fr Czuba informed that Tesas payments for the first semester of 2024 had already been disbursed to all HEIs, including universities. He emphasized that these payments were made on time, in alignment with the Government’s commitment to supporting tertiary education in Papua New Guinea.

However, Fr Czuba noted that some institutions had delayed the submission of their acquittals, leading to the processing of Tesas payments for the first semester later than scheduled, in June 2024. He reiterated the importance of the timely submission of acquittals, along with the current list of enrolled students and their updated GPAs, stressing that without this information, DHERST cannot release the Tesas funds.

