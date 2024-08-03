SP PNG Hunters’ Playoff Hopes Diminish After Heavy 46 - 14 Defeat to Redcliffe Dolphins

The SP PNG Hunters faced a tough challenge this afternoon as they were defeated by the Redcliffe Dolphins 46-14 in the Hostplus playoffs. The match, held at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe, Australia, saw the Hunters struggle to make a mark against a dominant Dolphins side.

Redcliffe set the tone early with a series of tries. William Dobson opened the scoring just four minutes into the game, quickly followed by another try from Dobson at the 10-minute mark. Jarrett Boland added to the Dolphins’ tally with a try at 31 minutes, and Trai Fuller extended their lead with a try at 39 minutes.

The Dolphins continued to build their lead before halftime, with Brent Woolf crossing the try line at 43 minutes. Valynce Te Whare scored shortly after the break at 48 minutes, and Sheldon Pitama added another try at 61 minutes. Latrell Siegwalt completed the Dolphins’ scoring with a try at 63 minutes.

Latrell Siegwalt was instrumental in the Dolphins’ success, converting six of their tries, with successful kicks at 12, 32, 39, 44, 49, and 62 minutes. Joshua James also contributed with a conversion at 64 minutes, further solidifying the Dolphins' advantage.

The SP PNG Hunters managed to score three tries of their own, though they were unable to close the gap. Brandon Nima scored for the Hunters at 67 minutes, followed by a try from Benji Kot at 71 minutes. Solo Wane added the final try for the Hunters at 75 minutes.

Clent Lama added a conversion for the Hunters at 76 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Dolphins’ lead. The halftime score had already set a challenging scenario for the Hunters, with the Dolphins leading 22-0.

The final whistle confirmed the Redcliffe Dolphins' dominant performance with a 46-14 victory over the SP PNG Hunters. The result leaves the Hunters' playoff prospects looking slim as they regroup and prepare for their upcoming fixtures.





Full-Time Score : Redcliffe Dolphins 46 - SP PNG Hunters 14

