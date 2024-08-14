Air Niugini to Receive New Airbus A220 by Late 2025, Boosting Fleet and Flight Capacity

Papua New Guinea’s national airline, Air Niugini, is anticipating the arrival of its new Airbus A220 aircraft by late 2025, according to acting Chief Executive Officer Gary Seddon.

Seddon revealed that the Airbus A220s will replace the older Fokker aircraft and become a central component of Air Niugini’s fleet. This upgrade is expected to enhance daily flight capacities while maintaining affordable pricing for passengers.

The airline has already seen improvements this year with the addition of three Boeing 737-800 aircraft. These new planes, alongside the existing Dash 8 Q400s and Fokkers, have bolstered operations, particularly on key routes between Port Moresby and Lae.

“The expanded fleet has enabled us to launch new services, such as the popular Lae Express. The upgraded infrastructure in Port Moresby and Lae, paired with reliable aircraft, has improved our service quality,” Seddon noted.

He added that Air Niugini now offers four daily flights between Lae and Port Moresby, providing consistent scheduling and a wider range of airfares due to increased capacity.

Seddon acknowledged that the airline has faced challenges with maintaining an aging fleet, which has led to costly operations and frequent flight cancellations. However, with support from Kumul Consolidated Holdings Ltd and the government, the arrival of the new Airbus A220s is expected to be expedited.

Looking ahead, Air Niugini plans a significant capital investment program over the next four years, with aircraft financing already in progress. Seddon emphasized that upgrading the fleet will enhance both domestic and international flight services.





