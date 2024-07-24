Super League : Warrington Wolves Confirm PNG International Rodrick Tai's 12-Month Contract Extension

Warrington Wolves have announced that Rodrick Tai has signed a 12-month contract extension with the club, securing his place for the 2025 season. The Papua New Guinea international has made a notable impact during his debut season in Super League, scoring six tries in 13 appearances for the Wolves.

The 25-year-old centre was recognized as the club’s Player of the Month in April and has delivered strong defensive performances throughout the season. Tai will continue to be sponsored by Streamline Site Solutions.

Expressing his satisfaction with the new deal, Tai said, "I’m really happy that I’m here to stay and go again for another year. I’ve learnt a lot this season from the boys and the coaching staff. It was challenging at first with the weather and without my family but I’m settled in the UK now. Everyone has been kind and good to me and I’m happy to be a part of the family here. I’ve played more than I expected to this year and have learnt a lot. I want to continue to improve now and give everything for the club."

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess praised Tai's contributions, stating, "Rod’s been a fantastic addition for us this season and a consistent performer. He never shies away from the physical side of the game and sets a great example with his work ethic. He’s building each week and I’m excited to see him continue to develop and contribute for the team."





