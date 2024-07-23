PNG's Samarai-Murua District to Benefit from Alluvial and Hard Rock Mining Developments

MP Isi Henry Leonard has disclosed plans for several high-impact projects set to transform the Samarai-Murua district in Milne Bay Province. A key component of these plans is the development of Alluvial and Hard Rock Mining operations.

MP Isi Henry Leonard [Parliament Photo]

Leonard revealed that a new entity, Eastern Star Mineral Resources, has been established to spearhead these mining projects. The company will collaborate with Wilhelm Holding Limited, a fully national company, and local landowners. This partnership, endorsed by the District Development Authority (DDA), aims to ensure that mining rights and licenses are held by the local resource owners, who will benefit from arrangements that include technical, financial, and marketing support from investment partners.

"The objective is to directly engage with landowners—those who possess both the land and its resources," Leonard explained. "By providing them with the appropriate machinery for mechanized Alluvial mining, we anticipate improved yields and higher gold recovery."

He also highlighted a collaboration with Dubai-based partners, who will assist in increasing mining yields, processing the resources, and exporting them. Leonard expressed confidence that this approach will enhance local economic benefits and ensure that revenues return to the community.

The mining projects are expected to be active across Misima, Sudest, Woodlark, and Rossel Islands. The nationally owned company will provide crucial technical and operational support, as well as secure funding through venture finance arrangements with international investors, with operations centered on Misima Island.

In addition to mining, the District Economic Development Stimulus Strategy, which includes this initiative, is designed to create employment and combat poverty by bolstering the district’s micro-economy. The DDA Board has approved K8 million for the Samarai-Murua District Development Company, Kubwana Limited, to partner with investors on projects in Eco Tourism, Carbon Trade, Fishing, and Mining.

To facilitate these projects and improve district infrastructure, the Board has allocated funds to rehabilitate essential facilities at Misima, including an airport re-grading and upgrade program. MP Leonard emphasized that these infrastructure enhancements are vital for the success of the Economic Development Stimulus Strategy.

