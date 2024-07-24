Australia and PNG to Host Rugby League World Cup 2026 matches

Peter V’landys AM, Chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC), has officially welcomed the International Rugby League (IRL) Board's decision to award Australia the hosting rights for the Rugby League World Cup 2026. The announcement, made today, confirms that Australia will be the venue for the men’s, women’s, and wheelchair tournaments, all scheduled to take place in October and November 2026.

The 2026 Rugby League World Cup will feature a total of 26 teams, including 10 men’s teams, eight women’s teams, and eight wheelchair teams. The tournament will be a showcase of the sport at its highest level, with matches set to be held across Australia and in Papua New Guinea.

“This is a momentous occasion for rugby league,” said V’landys. “Australia is ready to deliver what promises to be the most competitive and culturally diverse World Cup ever.”

The decision to include Papua New Guinea in the hosting arrangements aims to highlight the passion for rugby league in the region and further develop the sport there. V’landys stressed that the event would not only spotlight top rugby league talent but also work towards inspiring the next generation of players.

“The partnership between Australia and Papua New Guinea offers a unique opportunity to combine Australia’s expertise in hosting world-class events with the unmatched passion for the game in PNG,” V’landys added. “This World Cup will foster diversity and inclusion, and contribute to important social issues through rugby league.”

V’landys also expressed gratitude to the IRL Board for entrusting Australia with the responsibility of hosting the sport’s premier international tournament, promising a memorable and successful event.

NRL.COM/ONEPNG

