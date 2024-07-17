The New South Wales Blues have secured a victory over the Queensland Maroons with a final score of 14-4. The game was a showcase of New South Wales' superior strategy and execution.

New South Wales dominated the try count, with Bradman Best scoring at the 64-minute mark and Mitchell Moses adding another three minutes later. Zac Lomax successfully converted both tries, further solidifying their lead with kicks at 66 and 69 minutes.

State of Origin: New South Wales Triumphs Over Queensland Maroons 14-4 [Photo by NSW Blues]

Despite Queensland's efforts, they only managed to put points through two penalty goals by Valentine Holmes at 40 and 61 minutes. New South Wales also added a penalty goal to their tally, kicked by Zac Lomax at 45 minutes.

Both teams experienced disciplinary challenges, with Queensland's Jeremiah Nanai and New South Wales' Cameron Murray being sent to the sin bin at the 30-minute mark. However, New South Wales maintained their composure, contributing to their overall victory.

At half-time, Queensland was leading 2-0. However, New South Wales' second-half performance ensured their triumph. Their ability to capitalize on key moments and maintain discipline under pressure defined their success in this match.

This victory is particularly significant as it marks the first time in 19 years that New South Wales has won at Suncorp Stadium in Queensland. The long-awaited triumph at this iconic venue adds an extra layer of prestige to their well-earned victory.





