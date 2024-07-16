The eviction exercise at Nine Mile Bush Wara in Port Moresby's North East has entered its sixth day and is progressing smoothly, according to police reports. Most of the squatters have already vacated the area voluntarily.

Acting Commander of National Capital District and Central Province, Assistant Commissioner of Police Peter Guinness, confirmed that while some church structures at the eviction sites have been voluntarily removed, others remain standing. Specifically, the Seventh-day Adventist church has been dismantled by its congregation, but three other church buildings from different denominations are still up.

Church Leaders in Port Moresby Urged to Comply with Eviction Orders [Photo by Police Media]

"I was expecting the church leaders to lead by example after several awareness campaigns," ACP Guinness stated. "The people must understand that it’s a court order; all structures erected on the land portions mentioned in the court order must be removed. I am once again calling on the church leaders to voluntarily remove the structures. My police officers and I do not want to be liable for not properly enforcing the court order. If the SDA congregation can remove their church, I see no excuse for the others."

ACP Guinness emphasized that sufficient awareness had been given, and apart from the churches, everyone else had vacated the premises. He also noted that numerous eviction exercises in the city have led to significant losses for many individuals, including financial losses.

He called on authorities responsible for land titles to better educate the public about the distinctions between customary and state land, stressing the importance of this knowledge to prevent future regrets.

