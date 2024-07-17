Air Niugini Begins Pilot Training for New Cadets

Seven young Papua New Guineans, part of Air Niugini’s National Pilot Cadet Program, have embarked on their initial 18-month pilot training at Flight Training Adelaide in South Australia. The cadets, Stephen Nialir, Vincent Yandawai, Shirley Ambang, Edward Bare, Emmanuel Kukyuwa, Thaddeus Kobal, and Wari Willie, departed from Port Moresby over the weekend to begin their rigorous training regimen.

These cadets were selected after successfully navigating a demanding selection process. Over 3,000 candidates from across Papua New Guinea applied for a spot in the cadet program last December. The shortlisted candidates underwent intensive evaluations, including academic tests, internal aptitude assessments, and interviews conducted by Flight Training Adelaide and Air Niugini to ensure only the top-performing individuals were selected.

Air Niugini’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon, met with the cadets and their parents to sign contracts last Friday. Seddon emphasized the significant investment the airline is making in each cadet, amounting to a million kina per individual by the time they complete their training. He urged the cadets to remain focused and disciplined, underscoring the airline's expectation of excellence and professionalism.

“Your parents are very proud of you. We are proud of you. A lot of time and effort has been spent to get you to where you are today. Do not underestimate the size of the privilege that has been given to you. You are now ambassadors of not only Air Niugini, but Papua New Guinea,” Seddon said. He acknowledged the challenges ahead and assured the cadets of the support and mentorship available to them throughout their training.

Captain Samiu Taufa, General Manager of Flight Operations and a Training Captain on the Boeing 767 aircraft, also addressed the cadets. A former cadet himself, Taufa highlighted the rewarding nature of a pilot’s career and the significance of the cadet program in realizing their dreams. He reiterated the importance of discipline and good habits, essential for succeeding in a highly regulated industry focused on safety and security.

“You have been chosen to commence a very rewarding but difficult program, in a highly regulated industry with primary focus on safety and security. You have passed the entrance exams. Now the work begins. Starting off with good, sober habits and discipline will take you a long way. The training is difficult, but not impossible. Do not waste this opportunity,” Taufa advised.

Upon completing their 18-month training, the cadets will graduate with their Commercial Pilots License (CPL) and multi-engine instrument rating. They will then return to Air Niugini to continue their inflight training as cadets.

The reintroduction of Air Niugini’s cadet pilot program last year, after an eight-year hiatus, aims to address the global shortage of experienced pilots. Since the program’s inception, 84 national pilots have graduated and now serve in Air Niugini’s flight crew and major airlines worldwide, piloting aircraft ranging from Dash 8s to Boeing 767s.

Next :