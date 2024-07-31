SP PNG Hunters Set for Crucial Match with Playoff Aspirations on the Line

The Papua New Guinea Hunters remain hopeful of clinching a finals spot for the first time since 2017, despite facing a challenging final stretch in the Hostplus Cup. With just four games left in the regular season, enforcer Junior Rop has called on fans to rally behind the team as they seek to secure a playoff berth.

This Saturday, the Hunters will take on the Redcliffe Dolphins at Kayo Stadium in Queensland's Round 20 clash. Rop, who has stepped in as captain for Ila Alu on two occasions this year, acknowledged the team's disappointing 8-66 defeat to the Sunshine Coast Falcons ten days ago. Despite this setback, he emphasized the Hunters' determination to rebound and close the gap to the top four.

Currently holding sixth place, the Hunters will face a tough challenge against the Dolphins, who are positioned fifth and are also eager to recover from their recent 10-38 loss to the Central Queensland Capras. The SP Brewery-sponsored side has made a few adjustments for the upcoming match, including a reshuffle in the front row and a change at halfback. Jamie Mavoko, recovering from an ankle injury, will be replaced by Sakias Komati, who returns to the lineup for the first time since round 16.

Komati, typically a five-eighth, will partner with Joshua Lau in the halves, aiming to make a significant impact. Additionally, Rop and Valentine Richard will form a new front-row combination, with Tony Worot and Jordan Pat moving to the bench, while Weiyah Koi has been omitted from the squad.

Rop expressed gratitude towards the team's supporters, noting their unwavering backing throughout the season. "We are always thankful for the fans' support," said the Jiwaka native. "Our goal this season is to reach the finals, and we're taking it one game at a time."

Hunters coach Paul Aiton echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of maintaining their place in the top eight. "We believe this team has what it takes to make the finals," Aiton said. "Saturday's game against the Dolphins is crucial, and we are committed to giving our best. I urge fans to come out and support us in our remaining three home games at NFS. We are fortunate to end the regular season with these home fixtures, and we hope to make the finals with their support."

The Hunters' lineup for the match includes Sanny Wabo, Brandon Nima, Clent Lama, Alex Max, Solo Wane, Joshua Lau, Sakias Komati, Valentine Richard, Judah Rimbu, Junior Rop, Whallan Tau-Loi, Benji Kot, and captain Ila Alu. The interchange bench will feature Finley Glare, Tony Worot, Jordan Pat, and Junior Talin, with More Morea listed as a reserve.

