Air Niugini Resumes Weekly Service Between Port Moresby and Port Vila

Air Niugini will recommence its weekly flights between Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, and Port Vila, Vanuatu, starting Saturday, August 3, 2024. The service, which includes a stop in Honiara, Solomon Islands, will operate every Saturday, with the return flight departing Port Vila the following day, Sunday.

Pictured here is the GSA team in Port Vila during a Reservations and Ticketing training conducted by our Agency and Interline team recently.[Photo by Air Niugini]

The airline's Port Moresby/Honiara/Port Vila route will provide valuable connections for travelers. Passengers will have the option to connect from Vanuatu to Manila, Philippines; Hong Kong; and Cairns, Australia.

Flight bookings can be made through Air Niugini’s General Sales Agent (GSA) in Vanuatu. Interested travelers are encouraged to contact Vanuatu Travel Services at (678) 22836 for reservations.

In support of the resumption, the GSA team in Port Vila recently underwent Reservations and Ticketing training conducted by Air Niugini’s Agency and Interline team. The training aimed to enhance the team’s capabilities in managing bookings and providing customer service.

The airline's efforts reflect its commitment to maintaining a strong service network and ensuring a seamless travel experience for its passengers.





