Papua New Guinea Government Considers Deep-Sea Mining as New Technology Enhances Safety

The Papua New Guinea government is contemplating deep-sea mining as a viable option, driven by emerging technologies that promise safer extraction of mineral deposits from the ocean floor without compromising environmental integrity. Jerry Garry, Managing Director of the Minerals Resources Authority (MRA), addressed the concerns raised by environmentalists and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who have called on the MRA to suspend the issuance of exploration licenses to new companies involved in deep-sea mining.

Jerry Garry

Garry acknowledged the environmental concerns but emphasized the importance of continued research, technological advancements, and open dialogue to address these issues. He asserted that despite the fears surrounding deep-sea mining, the industry has made significant strides in technology that enable safer exploration and extraction.

“The next frontier for mining is the minerals located on and beneath the ocean floor,” Garry stated. He assured that all exploration and mining licenses undergo a rigorous evaluation process, and any potential problems would be addressed before any licenses are issued.

Garry also highlighted that the mining industry is exploring new opportunities for seabed minerals, which were previously unreachable due to technological constraints. He cited past exploration efforts at sites such as Ok Tedi Mine, Panguna, and the Frieda project, which identified mineral deposits at depths exceeding 500 meters to over one kilometer. “Advancements in technology now make it possible to mine at these depths,” Garry explained.

He further emphasized the potential of blockchain mining technology to economically extract ores from greater depths and encouraged exploration of new mining methods for deposits located below 500 meters. Garry urged increased interest and applications from those eager to explore these emerging opportunities in deep-sea mining.

