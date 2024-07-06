SP PNG Hunters Edge Out Devils 20 -18 in Thrilling Hostplus Cup Clash

The SP PNG Hunters pulled off a stunning upset in Round 17 of the Hostplus Cup, defeating the Norths Devils 20-18 right at full-time. This thrilling match took place at Bishop Park in Brisbane, Australia, and saw the Hunters narrowly triumph over the Devils.

The match began with the Norths Devils establishing an early lead. Mason Teague scored the first try of the game in the 4th minute, and Andre Niko successfully converted it in the 5th minute, putting the Devils ahead. The Hunters responded in the 22nd minute when Alex Max crossed the line for their first try, and Jamie Mavoko's conversion in the 24th minute brought the score closer.

The Devils extended their lead in the 34th minute with a try from Manase Kaho, though this time the conversion was missed. However, the Hunters quickly countered with a try from Finley Glare in the 37th minute, keeping the game tightly contested. At halftime, the score was 10-8 in favor of the Devils.

The second half saw continued fierce competition. Jeremiah Simbiken added to the Devils' score with a try in the 42nd minute, but once again, the conversion was missed. The Hunters kept pressing, and Clent Lama scored a crucial try in the 66th minute, narrowing the gap further.

In a dramatic finish, Andre Niko scored another try for the Devils in the 74th minute, but his missed conversion left the score at 18-14. The Hunters refused to back down, and Solo Wane's try in the 79th minute set the stage for a nail-biting conclusion. Jamie Mavoko’s final conversion in the 80th minute sealed the Hunters' victory, bringing the final score to 20-18.

The SP PNG Hunters' remarkable performance and Mavoko's precise kicking were instrumental in their unexpected win over the Norths Devils. This victory allows the Hunters to maintain their top eight spot in the competition's ladder. Looking ahead, the Hunters face the Central Queensland Capras next weekend in Round 18 at home at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

