Senior Papua New Guinea Minister Jimmy Maladina Arrested in Sydney on Assault Charges

Sydney authorities have detained a senior minister from Papua New Guinea, Jimmy Maladina, on allegations of assaulting a 31-year-old woman in Bondi. The Minister for Petroleum was charged with domestic assault on Saturday morning.

New South Wales Police were called to a residence on Imperial Avenue around 10 am following reports of a domestic dispute. Officers arrived to find the woman with facial injuries, allegedly inflicted by the 58-year-old Maladina, who is known to her.

Jimmy Maladina

Maladina, a key advisor to Prime Minister James Marape, is currently involved in critical international negotiations over a $17 billion liquefied natural gas project in Papua New Guinea. However, his career has been marked by several legal controversies, including accusations of corruption and fraud in Papua New Guinea.

In the early 2000s, Maladina lived in Brisbane after completing a master's degree in law at the University of Sydney. His passport was confiscated by the Federal Court in 2002 during a dispute over insolvency proceedings for Papua New Guinea’s National Provident Fund, which he chaired.

Following his arrest, Maladina was granted conditional bail and is set to appear at Waverley Local Court on Thursday. Both the Papua New Guinea government and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs have yet to comment.





