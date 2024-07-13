SP PNG Hunters Down Central Queensland Capras in High-Scoring Match, 42-28

The SP Papua New Guinea Hunters maintained their winning streak in round 18 of the Hostplus Cup by defeating the Central Queensland Capras 42-28 at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby this afternoon.

The Hunters started strong with Judah Rimbu scoring the first try at the 21st minute. Joshua Lau followed closely with a try at the 25th minute, and Alex Max extended their lead with a try at the 30th minute. Jamie Mavoko successfully converted all three tries, bringing the halftime score to 18-10 in favor of the home team.

SP PNG Hunters Junior Rimbuh celebrates a try [Photo by PNG Hunters]

In the second half, the Hunters continued their dominance. Brandon Nima crossed the line at the 43rd minute, with Mavoko converting. Joshua Lau added two more tries to his tally at the 55th and 73rd minutes, while Valentine Richard scored at the 67th minute. Mavoko remained flawless in his conversions, securing a total of six successful kicks for the match.

The Central Queensland Capras fought hard, with Lachlan Hubner opening their account with a try at the 13th minute. Robert Jennings added another at the 36th minute, and Tom Farr scored at the 48th minute. Blake Moore contributed significantly with two tries at the 59th and 78th minutes. Moore also handled the conversions, successfully converting four times throughout the match.

The halftime score stood at 18-10 in favor of the SP Hunters, and they maintained their lead in the second half, bringing the final score to 42-28. This victory not only highlighted the Hunters' offensive prowess but also their resilience in defense.

This win continues the SP Hunters' winning streak and secures their position in the top eight of the Hostplus Cup ladder. The team has shown remarkable consistency and strength, making them a formidable opponent in the competition.

Looking ahead, the Hunters will take a break in round 19 as they have a bye. This rest will provide an opportunity for the players to recuperate and prepare for the challenges ahead as they aim to solidify their standing in the Hostplus Cup.

The SP PNG Hunters' performance today once again demonstrated their capability and ambition. Fans and supporters will be eagerly watching as the team continues its journey in the competition, aiming for further success and higher achievements. The SP PNG Hunters 42 beat the Central Queensland Capras 28.





