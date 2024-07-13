The PNG Hunters, riding a winning streak, must stay focused as they prepare to face the Central Queensland Capras in Port Moresby on Sunday. This Round 18 Hostplus Cup match, scheduled for a 2pm kick-off, will be held at the Santos National Football Stadium and will be framed by two Digicel ExxonMobil Cup games: Wigmen vs. Isou at 11:45am and Vipers vs. Dabaris at 4pm.

The Hunters, currently seventh on the ladder with 20 points, secured a dramatic 20-18 victory over the Norths Devils in Brisbane last Sunday. The win was clinched by winger Brandon Nima's 79th-minute try and a match-winning conversion by halfback Jamie Mavoko. This marks their third consecutive away win and their eighth victory of the 2024 season.

SP PNG Hunters Aim to Extend Winning Streak Against Central Queensland Capras [Photo by PNG Hunters]

The Capras, in eighth place also with 20 points but a -22 differential compared to the Hunters' +15, are coming off a heavy 34-6 defeat to the Northern Pride. Coach Paul Aiton has made two changes due to injuries, with captain Ila Alu (concussion) and Clent Lama (leg) replaced by Junior Rop and Robert Mathias, respectively. Rop will captain the side for the second time, wearing the No.13 jersey, while Mathias will play in the centres, donning the No.3 Guernsey.

Aiton emphasized the importance of staying positive and treating the match as a must-win. "We just have to maintain the structure and execute well out there. I remain positive, so does every player. I think being positive has helped us in the last two rounds, getting the wins, so we just have to maintain that," he said.

The Capras defeated the Hunters 38-18 in their Round 2 match at Rockhampton. Coach Kim Williams has named a strong line-up, including former Origin players Anthony Milford and Edrick Lee. The Capras' squad also features PNG players Bob Tenza, Zev John, and Manu Sent.

Aiton acknowledged the Capras' connection with PNG, noting that they have recruited several former Hunters and players from the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup. "They’re like a sister Q-Cup club to the Hunters, and it's always tough going up against them. They have a few PNG boys in the side, which is great, and it’s always good to rub shoulders with our countrymen, so the boys are aware of that," Aiton said.





PNG Hunters squad:

Sanny Wabo Brandon Nima Robert Mathias Alex Max Solo Wane Joshua Lau Jamie Mavoko Koso Bandi Judah Rimbu Anthony Worot Whallan Tau-Loi Benji Kot Junior Rop (C)

Interchange:14. Finley Glare16: 15. Valentine Richard17 :Jordan Pat18: Junior TalinReserve:

20: Joshua Mire





