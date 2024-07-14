Former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Peter O'Neill, has voiced his support for former U.S. President Donald Trump following a shooting incident at a political rally. O'Neill issued a statement expressing his and his nation's sympathies, wishing Trump a rapid recovery.

“There can be no place for violence of this nature in any democracy,” O'Neill declared, underscoring the need to uphold democratic values. He reminisced about Trump's efforts to strengthen U.S.-Papua New Guinea relations during his term.

Former PNG Leader: Attack on Trump is an Attack on Democracy

O'Neill pointed out the improved security measures and stronger connections with American investors established under Trump's administration. He also highlighted the pivotal role of the U.S. in the US$1.6 billion PNG Electrification Partnership, signed at the 2018 APEC meeting.

Reflecting on his personal interactions with Trump, O'Neill described him as straightforward and knowledgeable about business and the economy. He reiterated Papua New Guinea's commitment to cooperating with the governments of all foreign partners and stressed the importance of democratic success.

As the U.S. nears its upcoming elections, O'Neill expressed hope for a peaceful process and concluded his statement by wishing Trump a speedy recovery.

Trump Evacuated After Rally Shooting Leaves Two Dead

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was evacuated from a rally in Pennsylvania with a bloodied face after a shooting incident that left two people dead, including the suspected shooter.

The rally descended into chaos when gunfire erupted, causing Trump, who was addressing the crowd, to seek cover as his security detail responded. Reports indicate that Trump was seen clutching his face before being whisked away by his security team.

Richard Goldinger, the local county district attorney, confirmed to the Associated Press that the suspected gunman had been killed and another attendee also lost their life in the incident.

As Trump was led to a vehicle by the Secret Service, the crowd chanted "USA, USA," to which Trump responded with a raised fist.

A statement from the Trump campaign later assured the public of his condition. "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," said campaign spokesman Steven Cheung. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

