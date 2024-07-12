The PNG Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has launched the HACK4CHANGE program ICT Challenge at the PNG University of Technology (Unitech), underscoring its commitment to promoting digital skills and fostering a thriving digital economy. Organized by the PNG Digital ICT Cluster Inc. in collaboration with Unitech, this initiative aligns with DICT's mission to bridge the gap between the government and the public through information and communication technologies.

Hackathon ICT Challenge Hack4Change Program Launches at PNG Unitech [Photo by Australian High Commission PNG]

The bi-annual ICT Challenge, which commenced today, focuses on "Readiness for Green Financing." Running from July 12th to 15th, the event brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, and students to develop ICT-based solutions addressing environmental and social challenges.

Mr. Russell Harada, Director of ICT for PNG Unitech, explained that HACK4CHANGE is an inclusive program open to students, entrepreneurs, and established businesses. Teams will compete to create solutions promoting sustainable development and green financing initiatives, in line with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Highlighting the importance of collaboration between academia and industry, Professor Ora Renagi, Vice Chancellor of PNG Unitech, emphasized in his keynote address, "I hope you are challenged now to use ICT technology to improve society. We’ve partnered with the University of New South Wales to ensure that technology impacts society."

The Hackathon’s theme, "Readiness for Green Financing – Be the Problem Solver. Hack for Change," reflects Papua New Guinea’s commitment to a sustainable future. Ms. Georgina Kiele, Executive Manager for Cyber Security and Digital Government Standards at the PNG Department of ICT, representing DICT Secretary Mr. Steven Matainaho, addressed the significance of ethical hacking in securing digital infrastructure—a crucial aspect of building a robust digital economy.

"The Department of ICT aims to create a well-informed digital society by bringing government closer to the people. Supporting this program ensures that we strengthen the participants' digital skills and add value to the Digital Economy for PNG," said Ms. Kiele.





Also read