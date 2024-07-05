Rebuilding Efforts Boosted by Government Wage Support for January 10 Affected Companies

Chief Secretary to the Government presented the National Government’s wages support assistance to three more companies for a six-month period following the January business destruction. The presentation took place on Wednesday at his office at Sir Manasupe Haus.

The beneficiaries of this support include Sinomotor PNG Limited, a sister company of 2 Fast Motors; Proscan Limited, a company based in Kundiawa; and CBL Limited, a sister company of RapidFones. This marks the first time a government wage support cheque has been presented to a company in Simbu Province.

Addressing the businesses, the Chief Secretary acknowledged the delay in government support but reassured them of the government’s awareness of the impacts of the January 10, 2024, events. He emphasized the importance of following due processes to ensure the right entities receive support.

“I know all of you are resilient in your own rights in terms of picking up the pieces and reestablishing your businesses and operations,” said Chief Secretary Pomaleu. “We appreciate you. You continue to keep your staff employed even when you suffered destruction of your businesses.”

Mr. Pomaleu highlighted that the government assistance is a vital demonstration of the commitment to support businesses after the unfortunate events of January 10. “No one planned for it, no one foresaw it but it has happened. We all have to pick up the pieces in trying to, as best as possible, continue to see to it that our businesses remain in operation."

The Chief Secretary noted that while some businesses might have parts of their operations still intact, others, like those in Gerehu, faced total destruction and need to rebuild from scratch. The cheque presentation ceremonies are a testament to the government’s support for staff wages and acknowledgment of the business disruptions.

In addition to the three companies mentioned, the Chief Secretary also presented wage support cheques to Rahamatullil Alamin Holdings Limited and Shaharia Alam Trading Limited on the same day.





