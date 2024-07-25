At the Farnborough Airshow, Pratt & Whitney, a division of RTX (NYSE: RTX), announced that Air Niugini, the national airline of Papua New Guinea, has selected its GTF™ engines for its new fleet of 11 Airbus A220 aircraft. This order represents Air Niugini’s first use of GTF engines.

Pratt & Whitney will also provide a full range of support services under a 12-year EngineWise® Comprehensive agreement. This agreement highlights the airline’s efforts to upgrade its fleet with cutting-edge technology.

Pratt & Whitney to Equip PNG Air Niugini's Airbus A220 Fleet with GTF Engines [Photo by Air Niugni]

Rick Deurloo, President of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, commented, “The GTF engines provide exceptional payload and range capabilities, allowing Air Niugini to expand its international routes while enjoying superior fuel efficiency. We are eager to support the airline’s fleet over the coming years.”

Air Niugini’s CEO, Gary Seddon, emphasized the impact of the upgrade: “Modernizing our fleet with next-generation aircraft and the most efficient engines is a significant step forward. This upgrade will transform travel for our passengers, reduce fuel consumption and emissions, and enhance our route network and passenger experience.”

Based in Port Moresby, Air Niugini serves a wide domestic and international network, including destinations in Australia, Asia, and the Pacific. The new Airbus A220 fleet is expected to improve capacity and reliability across the airline's operations.

Also read