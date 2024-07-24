Papua New Guinea's Minister for Information and Communications Technology, Timothy Masiu, has led a delegation to China to discuss the implementation of a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for ICT cooperation between PNG and the People’s Republic of China.

Papua New Guinea's Technology Minister Visits Global Tech Giant, Huawei in China [Photo by DICT Media]

The delegation, which includes prominent figures from PNG’s ICT sector such as NBC Managing Director Mr. Kora Nou, Deputy Secretary for the Department of Information and Communications Technology Mr. Flierl Shongol, Telikom CEO Mr. Amos Tepi, and senior officials from PNG DataCo, began their visit with a tour of Huawei’s headquarters. They explored Huawei’s advanced manufacturing and research facilities and visited the University Town of Shenzhen, known for its integration of industry, education, and research.

A major focus of the visit was Shenzhen's Smart City system, an integrated technology platform designed to monitor and manage various aspects of urban life. Minister Masiu expressed interest in adapting similar systems for PNG, particularly in enhancing waste management and community safety in smaller urban centers.

Following their site visit, the delegation traveled to Beijing for meetings with the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China. The discussions aimed to further the goals outlined in the MoU and explore opportunities for advancing PNG's Digital Government Agenda and ICT sector development.

