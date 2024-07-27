In a recent operation, Kagua police conducted a successful raid on a residence in Kikori, Gulf Province, uncovering a substantial quantity of marijuana. The raid was prompted by intelligence reports indicating that the house was being used for drug trafficking, specifically involving the exchange of illegal firearms.

The recovered drugs, which were found in multiple bags, were reportedly intended for trade in illegal firearms along the Kikori River. This smuggling route has been a persistent issue, facilitating the illicit flow of weapons into the highlands region for an extended period.

Kagua Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking: Large Marijuana Seizure in Kikori [Photo supplied]

Constable Frank Sambu provided details on the operation, stating, "All suspects fled after hearing the engine of the approaching police vehicle. As a result, no suspects were apprehended during the raid." Despite the lack of arrests, the operation is seen as a critical step in disrupting the ongoing drug and firearm trafficking networks.

The smuggling route through Kikori has long been a known pathway for illegal firearms entering the highlands, contributing to the regional buildup of weaponry. The authorities are focused on dismantling this network to improve security and reduce crime rates in the area.

The Kagua police force has pledged to continue collaborating with the community to identify and apprehend those involved in these illicit activities. Efforts are being intensified to gather more information and apprehend the suspects who managed to escape during the raid.

As investigations proceed, law enforcement remains committed to addressing the challenges posed by drug and firearm smuggling. The recent seizure is expected to have a significant impact on disrupting the illegal trade and enhancing public safety in the region.

