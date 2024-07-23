 NRL Considers Shortening Men's Season as Expansion Plans Advance

The National Rugby League (NRL) is contemplating a potential reduction in the length of the men’s season as part of an expansive plan to increase the competition to 20 teams within the next decade, according to CEO Andrew Abdo.

The league is currently undergoing a bidding process for its largest expansion since the Super League war, with Perth emerging as the leading candidate for the 18th team slot by 2027. The bidding phase is set to conclude early next month, and Papua New Guinea is anticipated to join as a 19th team in 2028, with a 20th franchise expected in the early 2030s.

As discussions continue about the future composition of the NRL, the possibility of shortening the regular season is gaining traction. Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has been a vocal proponent of a reduced season, advocating for a 19-game structure for each team.

Abdo has acknowledged that a shorter season is a viable consideration, reflecting on how expansion could impact the league's overall structure. He emphasized that the addition of more teams offers the NRL opportunities to rethink its competition format strategically.

"Expansion gives us more options," Abdo stated. "As we add more teams, we can consider different structural possibilities for the competition. A reduction in the number of rounds is one potential outcome."

Abdo highlighted the importance of maintaining the quality of the competition, including the pre-season, premiership, finals series, State of Origin, and international matches. These factors are integral to the NRL’s future planning.

The decision on the season structure will have significant implications for broadcasters, with the current TV rights deal set to expire in 2028. The NRL has maintained a minimum of 24 games per team per season since 1998, with a peak of 26 games in the early 2000s when there were only 14 teams.

If the league adopts a 19-game season for each club in a 20-team competition, it would result in 190 regular-season matches, only two fewer than the 192 played in 2022. This adjustment would still provide a robust schedule for fans and broadcasters alike.

Additionally, the NRL is exploring options like wildcard finals rounds, which could introduce more knockout games and keep a greater number of teams in finals contention.

Cleary's push for a shorter season also aims to reduce the burden on players, particularly as the NRLW gains prominence. The current schedule allows players to participate in up to 34 matches annually when including the World Club Challenge, State of Origin, and Test matches.

During the NRLW launch, Abdo reiterated that the league is considering both the men’s and women’s competition structures. He stressed the need to thoughtfully plan the number of games and the timing of the season to ensure both competitions thrive.

Abdo concluded, "The beauty of expansion is that it provides us with options. We are preparing for the changes expected in 2027 and 2028, and we are committed to getting the right configuration for both the men’s and women’s competitions."

ABC News / ONEPNG





