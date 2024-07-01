Papua New Guinea's Foreign Affairs Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, announced significant developments in the country's foreign policy during a meeting and press conference with the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) – the Foreign Policy White Paper Drafting Committee. The event took place prior to the presentation of the final policy document, marking a pivotal moment in PNG's international relations.

Minister Tkatchenko emphasized that since its independence, PNG's foreign policy has been guided by a principle of 'Universalism'. This approach, rooted in the 1973 principle statement by the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, is encapsulated in the motto, "Friends to all, enemies to none," which has directed the nation's foreign engagements since the period of self-governance.

PNG Unveils New Foreign Policy Framework [Photo by Hon Justin Tkatchenko]

He noted that the first Foreign Policy White Paper, developed in 1981, was titled 'Active and Selective Engagement'. This policy introduced key directives such as 'Independent Commitment to International Cooperation,' 'Economic Aspects of Active and Selective Engagement,' and the 'Look North' policy. These directives have played a crucial role in shaping PNG's foreign policy over the decades.

Minister Tkatchenko highlighted additional policies that emerged from the 1981 White Paper, including 'Look North but Work the Pacific,' 'Reinforcing our Core Relations,' and 'Connect PNG'. These initiatives have been pursued by successive governments, influencing the country's international partnerships and strategic directions.

However, he acknowledged that despite several attempts by previous administrations to reassess and develop new foreign policies, none were successfully completed. Tkatchenko stressed the importance of finalizing the new Foreign Policy White Paper to address the current global landscape.

The final policy document, presented by the EPG, is the result of extensive collaboration and analysis. It aims to provide a comprehensive framework for PNG's future foreign relations, reinforcing its commitment to active and selective engagement on the global stage.

