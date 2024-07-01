PNG's National Flag carrier, Air Niugini Expands Direct Flights to Hong Kong

Air Niugini has increased its direct flights between Port Moresby and Hong Kong, adding a fourth weekly service. Starting today, the new flight will operate every Monday, joining the existing schedule of flights on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

[Caption: Air Niugini’s Hong Kong flights are served by the airline’s Boeing 767 aircraft.]



For over three decades, Air Niugini has been servicing the route between Port Moresby and Hong Kong. Acting CEO Gary Seddon emphasized the importance of this additional flight, highlighting Hong Kong's status as a global hub. He stated that the new service will provide more capacity and convenience for both business and leisure travelers, as well as for cargo shippers.

"Hong Kong is a major financial and aviation center, offering connections to over 200 destinations through our codeshare partner, Cathay Pacific, and other airlines. This expansion provides a significant opportunity for the business community," Seddon remarked. "For leisure travelers, Hong Kong boasts vibrant streets, diverse cultures, exceptional cuisine, and more."

All flights on this route are operated using Air Niugini's comfortable Boeing 767 wide-body aircraft.





