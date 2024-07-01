Capital Insurance CEO Discusses Importance of Insurance on ‘Talk Business’ TV Program

David Ariff Chan, CEO of Capital Insurance Limited, recently appeared on Fiji One TV's ‘Talk Business’ program to discuss the significance of ‘Insurance Awareness Day’ and the substantial benefits insurance can offer to the community. Chan highlighted the critical need for increased awareness and improved access to innovative insurance solutions to boost insurance penetration across Fiji, Vanuatu, and Tonga.

Chan expressed pride in Capital Insurance Group’s dedication to serving the communities of Fiji, Vanuatu, Tonga, The Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea. He emphasized the Group’s commitment to providing excellent service, being responsive to clients' needs, and supporting insurance brokers, agents, financial institutions, and partners. This dedication ensures the Group continues to meet the diverse needs of its clientele across the region.

During the program, Chan reiterated Capital Insurance's commitment to the communities where they operate. He noted that insurance is not just about financial protection but also about empowering people, providing peace of mind, and supporting community resilience. This perspective reflects the company’s mission to positively impact the lives of people in the Pacific.

Chan also stressed the importance of making insurance accessible, ensuring those seeking protection receive the peace of mind they deserve. Capital Insurance is working towards a future where insurance is not merely a necessity but a trusted and valued part of people's lives. The company’s efforts are aimed at transforming insurance into a critical support system for communities.

Chan underscored the vital role of insurance awareness and accessibility. Through dedicated service and innovative solutions, Capital Insurance Group is poised to continue making a significant difference in the Pacific region, empowering communities and providing the security they need to thrive.





