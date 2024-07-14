Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape arrived in Jakarta on Sunday morning ahead of the Third Annual Leaders Dialogue with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. This annual dialogue serves as a critical platform for advancing bilateral relations and addressing mutual interests between Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.

PNG Prime Minister Marape Arrives in Jakarta, Indonesia for Annual Leaders Dialogue [Photo by Justin Tkantchenko]

The Third Annual Leaders Dialogue 2024 aims to build upon the key agreements and initiatives established during the previous dialogue in 2023. These discussions are expected to further strengthen cooperation and enhance the bilateral relationship between the two neighboring countries.

On the agenda is a follow-up from the 2nd Indonesia-PNG Business Forum held yesterday. Both leaders are scheduled for a one-on-one meeting today, followed by bilateral talks. Prime Minister Marape will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation during these high-level discussions.

Health, education, and transport arrangements will be at the forefront of the conversations at the 2024 Leaders Dialogue. The two nations are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize their commitments and cooperation in these critical areas.

In addition to his meetings with President Widodo, Prime Minister Marape is also scheduled to meet with President-elect Prabowo Subianto. This meeting is anticipated to lay the groundwork for future cooperation and continuity in the bilateral relations between Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.





The Third Annual Leaders Dialogue underscores the importance of strong diplomatic and economic ties between Papua New Guinea and Indonesia. Both nations are poised to make significant strides in their collaborative efforts, benefitting their respective populations and fostering regional stability and development.





