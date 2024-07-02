The second Indonesia-Papua New Guinea Business Forum was held recently, featuring interactive discussions and constructive dialogue between the two nations. According to Justin Tkatchenko MP, PNG's Foreign Affairs Minister, the event provided significant opportunities for networking with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN).

During the forum, Prime Minister James Marape emphasized the importance of current actions in shaping the future. He highlighted the crucial role of people-to-people relationships, which form the foundation for strong business-to-business connections. Marape stressed that these relationships are essential for the success of any bilateral partnership.

2nd Indonesia-Papua New Guinea Business Forum Highlights Economic Collaboration

The event underscored the strengthening ties between KADIN Indonesia and the PNG Business Council. This developing relationship is expected to positively influence the future of business in both countries, aiming to create closer economic ties and enhance business opportunities.

Indonesia’s substantial population has played a significant role in its impressive economic growth. The country's success in leveraging its population for economic expansion offers valuable insights for Papua New Guinea. By collaborating with Indonesia, PNG aims to adopt strategies to bolster its own economic development.

The forum also highlighted that Papua New Guinea presents considerable opportunities for Indonesian businesses. Both nations discussed the potential for mutual growth and shared prosperity, emphasizing the benefits of a cooperative and collaborative partnership.

Discussions at the forum focused on achieving practical outcomes. Both countries expressed their commitment to advancing these conversations and taking concrete actions on the diplomatic and economic fronts. The aim is to turn dialogue into actionable plans that will benefit both nations.

The forum concluded on a positive note, with both Indonesia and Papua New Guinea looking forward to continuing their cooperation. The shared objective is to achieve economic growth and development through strengthened business relationships and collaborative efforts.

