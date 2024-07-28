PNG DICT Trains RPNGC Officials on New E-Police Clearance System

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has conducted a one-day training session for Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) officials to familiarize them with the new e-Police Clearance Application Management System.

Held earlier this month at the Gateway Hotel, the training aimed to perform user acceptance testing (UAT) and provide essential training for system administrators. Led by Mr. Godwin Bonai, the lead developer, along with the DICT DevOps team, the workshop focused on introducing the e-Gov Portal and the e-Police Clearance system.

The training included a comprehensive overview of the system, practical hands-on experience, and a feedback session. Representatives from various RPNGC divisions, such as NCRO PHQ, Police Intelligence, Interpol NCB, ICT, Traffic, Policy & Planning, and Forensics, participated in the workshop. They were guided through the application process from start to finish, with the goal of refining the system based on real-world usage and feedback.

Mr. Bonai emphasized the importance of a thorough understanding of the system for its effective operation. The DevOps team demonstrated various roles involved in the application process, showcasing the complete workflow.

Participants noted the system’s user-friendliness and appreciated the integrated SMS and email notifications, which keep applicants updated on their application's status. Inspector Jopa Jigama expressed gratitude to DICT for their efforts and encouraged participants to take the evaluation and testing processes seriously.

Inspector Jigama also called for enhanced cooperation among RPNGC departments to further advance the e-Police Clearance System. The system will undergo additional testing and feedback collection to address any issues and secure final stakeholder approval for future improvements.

