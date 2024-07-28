PNG PM Marape accused of Undermining Budget Integrity for Political Gain

Former PNG Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has strongly criticized the current administration’s handling of the national budget, accusing Prime Minister James Marape of manipulating budgetary processes for political gain. O’Neill condemned recent budgetary errors, stating that the integrity of the national budget is being undermined by what he described as a series of persistent "glitches."

In a statement, O’Neill emphasized that budgets are laws enacted by Parliament and must be treated with the utmost respect. "The setting of budgets, including any supplementary budgets, is a serious matter where each year the budget is passed into law by the representatives of the people of Papua New Guinea," he said. "Like any other law, the budget cannot be simply changed for political convenience."

O'Neill Slams Budget Mismanagement, Declares PNG a 'Glitchocracy'

O’Neill accused Marape of using the national budget to advance his personal agenda, suggesting that the latest issues reflect the Prime Minister's attempts to consolidate power. "The latest glitch, in a long line of glitches, has the fingerprints of the Prime Minister all over it," O’Neill claimed. "He is desperate to hang on to power and seems to be using the national budget to achieve his personal agenda."

The former Prime Minister highlighted that the funds in question represent taxpayer money, significant borrowings from international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and World Bank, as well as generous donations intended to support Papua New Guinea’s development. "We must remember, these millions being tossed around like Monopoly money are the people’s precious taxes," O’Neill said.

O’Neill criticized Marape for treating the budget as though it were his personal resource. "James Marape treats these funds as if they are his private tucker box," he asserted. He called on Marape to allow responsible officials, including ministers, governors, and members of Parliament, to perform their duties without interference.

The former Prime Minister expressed frustration over the way elected officials are being forced to fight for funds meant for their constituencies. "You are overreaching and making other elected members of parliament beg and take legal action for the funds that belong to their people. It is simply demoralizing to treat elected leaders this way," O’Neill said.

O’Neill warned that the country is becoming a "Glitchocracy," with persistent budgetary issues overshadowing progress. "We have become a ‘Glitchocracy’ ruled over by a political madman hell-bent on power instead of being singularly focused on progress for all our people," he remarked.

He also praised Sir Chris Haiveta’s recent actions but expressed disappointment that such measures are necessary. O’Neill urged Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey to provide clarity on the issuance of warrants and budget payments. "Information I have suggests the problem is very widespread, with unexplained payments and changes to the budget law," O’Neill said.

O’Neill questioned whether the Treasurer’s suspension was intended to facilitate Marape’s political agenda and called for transparency regarding the recent misallocation of funds between Enga and Gulf Provinces. "Perhaps the Treasurer was stood aside for several months so that warrants could be issued to suit the political agenda of Marape? We deserve to know whether the ‘glitch’ of incorrectly paying Enga instead of Gulf is widespread," he stated.

O’Neill reflected on the nation’s potential, emphasizing that Papua New Guinea is blessed with resources and people capable of thriving. "We are a blessed country with substantial natural resources and strong people endowed by God with more than enough to live peacefully and prosperously. Instead, we are now a nation of beggars mired in Marape-made glitches," O’Neill concluded.





Next :