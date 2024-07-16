Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has arrived in Tokyo, Japan, alongside other Pacific Island leaders for the 10th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM10).

The PALM10 summit commenced on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with bilateral meetings and will continue with the main summit sessions on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, concluding that evening.

Papua New Guinea's Marape Begins Bilateral Talks at PALM10 in Japan

Prime Minister Marape landed at Haneda Airport at 6:20 AM local time, accompanied by his wife, Rachael Marape; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Justin Tkatchenko; and other government officials. He then proceeded to the National Diet for a group photograph with other Pacific Island leaders before attending several bilateral and group meetings.

Later in the day, Marape met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the State Building, ahead of the main PALM10 summit. During their bilateral meeting, Marape expressed gratitude for Japan's immediate support for the Mulitaka landslide disaster relief and reaffirmed Papua New Guinea's commitment to bilateral relations with Japan.

"Japan continues to remain a true friend of Papua New Guinea both in good times and bad times. The assistance Japan has given worth over K3 million to assist our people affected by the landslide in Enga Province is timely and highly appreciated," said Marape. He highlighted the strong trade and bilateral relations between the two countries and invited Prime Minister Kishida to visit PNG in September 2025 for the country's 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Leaders from PIF member countries began arriving on Sunday, July 14, and are discussing issues such as trade, security, climate change, disaster response, and other bilateral and multilateral matters with Japan, both in bilateral meetings and as a collective.

The first day concluded with a welcome reception hosted by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi. Wednesday’s agenda includes the summit and a banquet at the Akasaka Imperial Palace, hosted by the Japanese Prime Minister and his spouse for the Pacific family of nations.

Prime Minister Marape's official delegation includes Minister for Agriculture John Boito, Minister for Fisheries Jelta Wong, Vice Minister for State-Owned Enterprises Raphael Tonpi, and Chief Secretary to Government Ivan Pomaleu.

