 K92 Mining Partners with PNG NRL Bid Academy to Foster Rugby League Talent in Kainantu District

K92 Mining has announced a new partnership with the PNG NRL Bid Academy to nurture the next generation of rugby league talent in the Kainantu district. This initiative, marked by a recent visit to Kainantu Technical Secondary School, aims to reshape the future of the sport in the province.

The sponsorship by K92 Mining enabled a delegation from the Academy, led by Joe Grima and supported by key figures from Goroka School Boys Rugby League, to visit the school. Their mission was to nurture local rugby league talent, a significant step forward in community development and youth empowerment made possible by K92 Mining's efforts.

The President of Kainantu School Boys Rugby League expressed heartfelt thanks, recognizing the fantastic opportunity for aspiring young athletes to showcase their skills. This partnership highlights a mutual dedication to corporate social responsibility, as both parties strive to uplift the community and foster local talent.

Beyond the immediate impact, this partnership sets a precedent for industry-community collaboration in pursuit of shared goals. As the PNG NRL Bid progresses, the alliance between the Academy and K92 Mining serves as a model for future sports development initiatives across PNG, driven by a collective vision of empowering youth through sports.

The recent visit to Kainantu Technical Secondary School saw enthusiastic participation from students and staff, eager to engage with the Academy's delegation. This interaction inspired the young athletes and highlighted the potential of sports as a vehicle for positive change in the community.

K92 Mining's commitment to this initiative reflects its broader corporate philosophy of investing in the regions where it operates. By supporting the PNG NRL Bid Academy, the company aims to build a stronger, more vibrant future for the youth of Kainantu and the surrounding areas.

Looking ahead, K92 Mining and the PNG NRL Bid Academy plan to continue working closely, identifying and nurturing rugby league talent while promoting values of teamwork, dedication, and excellence. This partnership represents a significant milestone in the development of rugby league in PNG and is expected to inspire similar initiatives in the future.

