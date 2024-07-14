Air Niugini Announces Domestic Airfare Adjustment

Air Niugini has announced an adjustment to its domestic airfares, effective today. The airline is revising its fare structure to provide better value to travelers while maintaining high standards of safety and service.

Over the past year, Air Niugini has faced significant increases in fuel costs and substantial rises in the costs associated with global and local airline supply chains. The costs for aircraft leases, spare parts, and overseas services have surged due to global inflationary pressures and a stronger foreign currency against the Papua New Guinean Kina.

Like many airlines worldwide, Air Niugini is responding to these cost pressures with fare increases. Despite these challenges, the airline is committed to offering value to its customers. Approximately 25% of seats will see either a reduction in price or remain unchanged.

Passengers holding mid-range and full fare economy tickets will see fare increases ranging from 15% to 25%, and business class fares will also rise. However, Air Niugini will continue to offer saver fares and promotions, with a new airfare sale announcement expected later this week.

The airline is also advancing its fleet replacement program, which includes the arrival of additional Boeing 737-800s and a Dash8-Q400 in August. New Airbus A220 aircraft are set to arrive in August 2025, in time for the 50th anniversary of Papua New Guinea’s independence.

Air Niugini expressed gratitude to its customers and stakeholders for their ongoing support as the airline navigates these adjustments.





Next :