Air Niugini Resumes Fokker Jet Operations to Rabaul

Air Niugini has announced the resumption of Fokker jet operations to Tokua Airport in Rabaul, effective Saturday, 10 August 2024. The airline's decision follows the completion of runway repair works by the National Airports Corporation (NAC).

With the return of jet services to Rabaul, there will be several adjustments to existing flight schedules. Specifically, the Hoskins/Kavieng flight PX 262 and the Rabaul overnight flight PX 206 will be canceled. Passengers originally booked on these flights will be accommodated on alternative services: Rabaul and Kavieng passengers will be rebooked on flight PX 4274, while Hoskins passengers will be shifted to flight PX 4244. Additionally, flight times from Kavieng and Hoskins will be adjusted, with Kavieng flights now routing via Rabaul to Port Moresby. Flights between Port Moresby/Buka and Rabaul will be upgraded from Dash 8 to Fokker jet aircraft.

Passengers with existing bookings are advised to check with Air Niugini's Sales office, their travel agents, or call the toll-free number 180 3444 for updated flight information for Rabaul, Kavieng, and Hoskins.

Air Niugini expressed gratitude to the NAC for completing the runway repairs, which have been crucial for the resumption of jet services. It has been over a year since the airline last operated jet services to Rabaul, a situation that has significantly impacted tourism and trade in East New Britain. The airline had previously downgraded to Dash 8 services in 2021 due to substandard runway repairs.

Gary Seddon, CEO of Air Niugini, emphasized the importance of reliable airport infrastructure. “If we can use our larger aircraft more frequently to airports around the country, Air Niugini could offer more affordable airfares to the traveling public. We need good airport infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for air travel,” he said.

Air Niugini thanked its customers for their patience and understanding during the service disruptions.

Pic caption: File photo of Air Niugini’s Fokker 100 aircraft at Tokua Airport, Rabaul.

