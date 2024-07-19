Pacific Islands Seek Japan's Technological Aid for Climate Change Challenges

During the recent PALM10 summit, Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea, representing Pacific Island nations, urged the Japanese government to support Small Island States grappling with climate change and water-related issues through advanced technological initiatives.

The meeting, attended by eighteen Pacific Islands Forum member countries and hosted by Japan, saw Prime Minister Marape acknowledging Japan as the world's third-largest economy. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his predecessors for their enduring partnership with Papua New Guinea, which has facilitated numerous development projects and provided ongoing support to small Pacific Island states.

Prime Minister Marape proposed that Japan assist Pacific Island nations with technological solutions for desalinating water, ensuring access to clean drinking water for people and agricultural purposes. He also suggested Japan aid in adopting cleaner energy options for residential and community use, as well as for business operations.

Highlighting the establishment of Special Economic Zones in Papua New Guinea to promote the downstream processing of marine resources within the Pacific Island nations, Marape emphasized the potential for Japan's ICT expertise to enhance trade in the region.

Furthermore, Marape underscored the urgent need for Japanese assistance in land reclamation using technology to support Pacific Island States affected by rising sea levels, enabling inhabitants to remain in their homes and habitats rather than face relocation.

"I speak on behalf of Pacific Island nations, who are victims of climate change despite having minimal carbon footprints. They are the least emitters of carbon yet suffer the most from its consequences. I have raised these issues in many meetings, and they need to be addressed effectively," stated Prime Minister Marape.

The official PALM10 summit concluded yesterday afternoon, followed by several smaller meetings and tours of Japan's sites of interest for the delegates.

