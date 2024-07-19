Air Niugini to Resume Flights to Port Vila, Vanuatu

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea - Air Niugini has announced the resumption of its flights between Port Moresby and Port Vila, Vanuatu, starting Saturday, August 3, 2024. The weekly service will depart Port Moresby at 9:45 AM every Saturday, making a stop in Honiara, Solomon Islands, before continuing to Port Vila. The return flight will leave Port Vila the following day, Sunday, at 8:30 AM, also via Honiara. These flights will be operated by Air Niugini's Boeing 737 aircraft.

Gary Seddon, Air Niugini’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the significance of the Port Moresby-Port Vila route in reconnecting businesses and fostering relationships between the two Melanesian countries. He highlighted the seamless flight connections that the route will provide between Vanuatu and Asia, as well as between Vanuatu and Cairns via the Port Moresby gateway.

"This flight re-connects PNG and Vanuatu across various sectors including business, cultural, sports, government, and families. It promotes understanding, partnership, and the ideals of the Melanesian countries," Seddon said. "Additionally, the flight offers excellent connections between Vanuatu and major destinations such as Manila, Hong Kong, and Cairns, Australia."

Air Niugini had previously operated flights to Port Vila until 2020 when services were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea are part of the Melanesian countries, which also include Fiji and the Solomon Islands. Air Niugini continues to operate a weekly flight to Fiji and five flights per week to the Solomon Islands.





