Governor Parkop: Port Moresby Prepared for NRL Team and Fans

NCD Governor Powes Parkop has expressed the city’s readiness to host a new NRL franchise. Speaking from high-level briefings in Australia, Governor Parkop emphasized Port Moresby's capability and eagerness to welcome an NRL team and visiting supporters.

Governor Parkop, part of the PNG delegation attending the briefings, highlighted the city's robust infrastructure and hospitality as key strengths. He assured that Port Moresby has the facilities and resources needed to accommodate NRL teams, their supporters, and fans. “Port Moresby is ready, willing, and able to host an NRL franchise and all visiting teams,” he stated.

PNG Delegation attending to a NRL BID briefing [Photo by Governor Parkop]

The governor also pointed to the nation's deep-rooted passion for rugby league, which he believes makes Papua New Guinea an ideal candidate for the NRL expansion. He described the potential for an NRL franchise as a monumental achievement for the country, noting the enthusiastic support from the local population.

Currently, PNG is considered a strong contender for the 18th NRL team, reflecting the nation's commitment and potential. Governor Parkop underscored the benefits an NRL franchise would bring to both the league and the country, citing the city’s preparedness to compete at the highest level.

Governor Parkop further emphasized the honor of representing PNG in these discussions. He said the delegation is dedicated to demonstrating Port Moresby's unique advantages to NRL decision-makers, reinforcing the city’s position as an ideal location for the new team.

Governor Parkop reaffirmed Port Moresby’s readiness to host an NRL franchise, confident that the city's infrastructure, passion for rugby, and unwavering support will make it a key player in the NRL community.





