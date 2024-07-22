PNG NRL Bid National Schools Championship Impresses Prime Minister

The PNG NRL Bid National School Rugby League Championship recently took place at the National Sports Institute, earning high praise from Prime Minister James Marape.

Prime Minister Marape attended the championship finals, where he observed firsthand the positive impact sports have on young children. He expressed his admiration for the program and its potential to shape the future of its participants.

Marape remarked on the unity and sportsmanship displayed after the final whistle. "After the final whistle, all of you came together and hugged, prayed, cheered, and congratulated each other," he said.

He praised the championship as a "wonderful reflection of how sports can change and shape character for the betterment of our country." His remarks highlighted the transformative power of sports in fostering unity and character development among the youth.

The Prime Minister was deeply impressed by the event. "I am totally impressed," he stated. "It makes me want to invest more in sports and in education."

Marape extended his congratulations to the winning teams, Lae Academy and POM NCD Academy, for their victories in the boys' and girls' divisions, respectively. He also acknowledged and commended all the participating NRL Bid Academy teams for their efforts.

The championship aligns with PNG's ambition to secure a spot in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL). Prime Minister Marape has been a steadfast supporter of this initiative, which aims to elevate PNG's presence in the international rugby league arena.

The PNG NRL Bid National Schools Rugby League Championship serves as a talent-scouting platform for the PNG NRL Bid Academy team. The standout players from this championship will be considered for inclusion in the PNG Academy team, preparing them for higher levels of competition.

The program not only identifies potential rugby talents but also promotes sports as a means to inspire and educate the youth of PNG. This initiative is a crucial part of the nation's broader strategy to integrate sports and education for the holistic development of its young citizens.

Prime Minister Marape's enthusiastic support and the successful execution of the PNG NRL Bid National School Rugby League Championship underscore the significant role sports play in shaping the future of PNG's youth. The event's success bodes well for the country's ongoing efforts to secure a team in the NRL and highlights the importance of continued investment in sports and education.

