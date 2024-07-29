The Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA) has terminated its contract with men's national team coach Warren Moon, with a new coach expected to be announced later this week.

PNGFA President John Kapi Natto told local media NBC News that the new coach, who is already known in the region, will arrive in the country soon and will be given a three-year contract. This appointment comes after Moon's brief tenure, which included leading the Kapuls through the 2023 Pacific Games and the OFC Men's Championship.





Moon released, PNGFA to get new coach [PNGFA photo]

Moon’s contract was extended earlier this year, but he has agreed to part ways with PNGFA due to his refusal to relocate to Port Moresby as required. Kapi Natto noted that the new coach will be based in Port Moresby to oversee the senior men’s team’s preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Kapi Natto explained, that “We had to remove Warren Moon because we asked him to come and live in the country and work with our national teams to prepare them for the World Cup qualifiers. He couldn’t come, so we had to terminate his contract.”

Kapi Natto expressed optimism about the new appointment, stating, “The incoming coach is a technical person who wants to develop the team from the youth level up to the senior level. I have strong faith in his ability to address the gaps in our technical area.”

Moon, who was hired in 2023 on a short-term basis, had his role extended with a focus on the World Cup qualifiers. Despite a challenging performance at the Pacific Games, Kapi Natto believes the new coach will help improve the team’s future prospects.

