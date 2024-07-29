Papua New Guinea Leads Regional Fisheries Efforts with New FFA Appointment

PNG Prime Minister James Marape has praised Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Jelta Wong for his efforts in advancing regional cooperation in fisheries, particularly through the appointment of a Papua New Guinean to lead the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA).

Marape highlighted his government's support for the East New Britain Pacific Industrial Park initiative (ENBi), a key fisheries hub aimed at tuna catching, processing, and export for Papua New Guinea and other member countries of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

Noan Pakop

Noan Pakop, a former senior manager at the National Fisheries Authority, has been appointed as the FFA’s new director-general. Pakop's appointment, confirmed by the 23rd Forum Fisheries Committee Ministers in Honiara, Solomon Islands, marks the first time a Papua New Guinean has held this prestigious position since the agency’s establishment in 1979.

“This is a strategic move that will advance our vision for fisheries development, particularly in the downstream processing of tuna within PNG and the Pacific,” Marape said. He expressed confidence in Pakop’s ability to represent the region effectively, citing his extensive experience in the fisheries sector.

Marape also underscored the significance of the ENBi, describing it as a comprehensive platform that will drive innovation and development across various sectors, including transport, communications, customs, immigration, labor mobility, and international trade.

The ENBi initiative received endorsement at the 52nd PIF meeting, reflecting the member countries' commitment to unifying their efforts in advocating for the region’s marine resource development. The initiative was also a focal point of discussions at the recent Japan-Pacific Islands Leaders’ Meeting in Tokyo.

“East New Britain was selected due to the strategic advantages of Rabaul port and the social stability provided by its people,” Marape noted. He reiterated that the fisheries roadmap aligns with the Medium-Term Development Plan Four and the Fisheries Strategic Plan, positioning PNG for significant achievements.

“This project has the potential to benefit not only PNG but all small island nations in the Pacific, serving as a catalyst for economic empowerment in the region,” Marape added. He emphasized the need for onshore processing of tuna to maximize value from the region’s vast marine resources, which are currently being underutilized.

