Japan is set to welcome leaders from the Pacific Islands for the 10th Pacific Island Leaders Meeting (PALM10) in Tokyo, scheduled from July 16-18. In a recent statement, Japan’s Defence Minister Kihara Minoru highlighted the strategic importance of the Pacific, referring to it as the "Blue Pacific," which lies at the center of continents like North and South America, Eurasia, and Australia.

Japan to Host Pacific Island Leaders for PALM10 Summit in Tokyo [Photo courtesy of Japan Department of Communications, Meidec]

Minister Minoru emphasized Japan’s longstanding relationship with the Pacific Island nations, underscoring the deep bonds, or "Kizuna" in Japanese, that have developed over time. Reflecting on the previous summit, PALM9 in 2018, he noted Japan's commitment to maintaining a free, open, and sustainable maritime order based on the rule of law, contributing to the region's peace, stability, resilience, prosperity, ocean health, and resource sustainability.

As a former special adviser to Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Minoru chaired the Pacific Island Cooperation Promotion Conference to foster cooperation between Japan and the Pacific Island countries in preparation for PALM9. During these discussions, leaders focused on future-oriented strategies for the region.

Minister Minoru expressed his optimism about the Pacific Island region's vast potential, citing its rich natural resources such as seafood, agricultural products, and minerals. He praised the inhabitants as courageous souls who have harmonized their lives with nature while navigating the vast ocean.

Japan is eagerly anticipating the upcoming meeting, aiming to collaborate on creating a sustainable future where Pacific Island nations can enjoy continued peace, stability, and prosperity. Minoru stressed that the true potential of the Pacific Island countries could be realized through unity and overcoming differences. He remarked that these nations are at a historical turning point and emphasized the importance of their voices being heard.

