Papua New Guinea (PNG) has received humanitarian assistance from the Republic of Indonesia to aid communities affected by the recent landslides in Mulitaka, Enga Province. The aid was officially received by PNG Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko and Minister for Defence Dr. Billy Joseph. The landslides have caused significant disruption and hardship for the local population, and the timely aid is expected to provide much-needed relief.

The Indonesian delegation was led by Minister Suharyanto, head of Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana, BNPB). Minister Suharyanto, along with a team of officials, delivered a range of humanitarian aid items to PNG. The Indonesian government’s swift response underscores the strong bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries and their commitment to mutual support during times of crisis.

PNG Receives Humanitarian Aid from Indonesia for Mulitaka Landslide Victims [Photo by PNG Foreign Affairs media]

Minister Tkatchenko expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to the Government and People of the Republic of Indonesia for their generous support. He highlighted the importance of such international cooperation in addressing the immediate needs of communities affected by natural disasters. The assistance package includes essential supplies that will help alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the landslides.

The PNG government, through the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will work closely to ensure that the aid reaches the affected communities in Mulitaka. Minister Joseph, who also oversees disaster and emergency management, will coordinate the distribution of the assistance package. This collaborative effort aims to maximize the effectiveness of the aid and ensure it benefits those in dire need.

The landslides in Mulitaka have devastated the region, causing loss of life and significant damage to infrastructure. The humanitarian aid from Indonesia is a crucial step in the recovery process, providing immediate relief and helping to stabilize the situation. The support includes food, medical supplies, and other essential items that are critical for the well-being of the affected population.

This act of goodwill from Indonesia not only provides immediate relief but also strengthens the bond between the two nations. It serves as a reminder of the importance of regional cooperation and mutual aid in overcoming the challenges posed by natural disasters. As PNG moves forward in its recovery efforts, the international support it receives will play a pivotal role in rebuilding and restoring the affected communities.





