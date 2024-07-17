Header Ads

Home > Headlines > PNG Hunters > Sports > Delayed Round 14 Showdown: Falcons vs. Hunters at Sunshine Coast Stadium

Delayed Round 14 Showdown: Falcons vs. Hunters at Sunshine Coast Stadium

July 17, 2024 , ,

 The Sunshine Coast Falcons and PNG Hunters will clash in a delayed Round 14 match this Sunday at Sunshine Coast Stadium. With the rest of the competition on a week off, this game holds significant implications for both teams' ladder standings.



Both the Falcons and Hunters currently sit on 22 points. The Falcons are in sixth place with a differential of 91 points, while the Hunters trail closely in seventh with 29 for-and-against points.


Team Lineups for Round 14B

Sunshine Coast Falcons

  1. Zacariah Miles
  2. Flynn Camilleri
  3. Scott Galeano
  4. Taine Couper
  5. Ammaron Gudgeon
  6. Luke Polselli
  7. Cody Hunter
  8. Lazarus Vaalepu
  9. Danny Heenan
  10. Chris Lewis
  11. Louis Geraghty
  12. Javvier Pitovao
  13. Sem Burns
  14. Thallon Peters
  15. Caius Faatili
  16. Harrison McIndoe
  17. Kaleb Sutton

SP PNG Hunters

  1. Sanny Wabo
  2. Brandon Nima
  3. Clent Lama
  4. Alex Max
  5. Solo Wane
  6. Joshua Lau
  7. Jamie Mavoko
  8. Koso Bandi
  9. Judah Rimbu
  10. Anthony Worot
  11. Whallan Tau-Loi
  12. Benji Kot
  13. Finley Glare
  14. Junior Rop
  15. Jordan Pat
  16. Junior Talin
  17. Gairo Voro

This match promises to be a pivotal moment in the season for both teams. Be sure to catch all the action this Sunday at Sunshine Coast Stadium!


 
Next : 

Air Niugini Delays Airfare Adjustments Due to Economic Conditions

Post a Comment

Powered by Blogger.