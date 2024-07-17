Delayed Round 14 Showdown: Falcons vs. Hunters at Sunshine Coast Stadium

The Sunshine Coast Falcons and PNG Hunters will clash in a delayed Round 14 match this Sunday at Sunshine Coast Stadium. With the rest of the competition on a week off, this game holds significant implications for both teams' ladder standings.





Both the Falcons and Hunters currently sit on 22 points. The Falcons are in sixth place with a differential of 91 points, while the Hunters trail closely in seventh with 29 for-and-against points.





Team Lineups for Round 14B

Sunshine Coast Falcons

Zacariah Miles Flynn Camilleri Scott Galeano Taine Couper Ammaron Gudgeon Luke Polselli Cody Hunter Lazarus Vaalepu Danny Heenan Chris Lewis Louis Geraghty Javvier Pitovao Sem Burns Thallon Peters Caius Faatili Harrison McIndoe Kaleb Sutton

SP PNG Hunters

Sanny Wabo Brandon Nima Clent Lama Alex Max Solo Wane Joshua Lau Jamie Mavoko Koso Bandi Judah Rimbu Anthony Worot Whallan Tau-Loi Benji Kot Finley Glare Junior Rop Jordan Pat Junior Talin Gairo Voro

This match promises to be a pivotal moment in the season for both teams. Be sure to catch all the action this Sunday at Sunshine Coast Stadium!





