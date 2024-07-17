Delayed Round 14 Showdown: Falcons vs. Hunters at Sunshine Coast Stadium
The Sunshine Coast Falcons and PNG Hunters will clash in a delayed Round 14 match this Sunday at Sunshine Coast Stadium. With the rest of the competition on a week off, this game holds significant implications for both teams' ladder standings.
Both the Falcons and Hunters currently sit on 22 points. The Falcons are in sixth place with a differential of 91 points, while the Hunters trail closely in seventh with 29 for-and-against points.
Team Lineups for Round 14B
Sunshine Coast Falcons
- Zacariah Miles
- Flynn Camilleri
- Scott Galeano
- Taine Couper
- Ammaron Gudgeon
- Luke Polselli
- Cody Hunter
- Lazarus Vaalepu
- Danny Heenan
- Chris Lewis
- Louis Geraghty
- Javvier Pitovao
- Sem Burns
- Thallon Peters
- Caius Faatili
- Harrison McIndoe
- Kaleb Sutton
SP PNG Hunters
- Sanny Wabo
- Brandon Nima
- Clent Lama
- Alex Max
- Solo Wane
- Joshua Lau
- Jamie Mavoko
- Koso Bandi
- Judah Rimbu
- Anthony Worot
- Whallan Tau-Loi
- Benji Kot
- Finley Glare
- Junior Rop
- Jordan Pat
- Junior Talin
- Gairo Voro
This match promises to be a pivotal moment in the season for both teams. Be sure to catch all the action this Sunday at Sunshine Coast Stadium!
Post a Comment