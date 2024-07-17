Port Moresby, PNG – Air Niugini's acting CEO, Gary Seddon, announced yesterday that the airline's planned airfare changes will be postponed indefinitely.

Seddon cited the challenging economic conditions in Papua New Guinea and around the world as the reason for the delay, stating that it is not an ideal time to implement fare adjustments. "As the national flag carrier, Air Niugini has a responsibility to provide affordable and accessible airfares for both domestic and international travel," he said in a statement.

Air Niugini Delays Airfare Adjustments Due to Economic Conditions

He noted that the airline has taken into account feedback from passengers about the proposed fare changes. As a result, the Air Niugini Board has endorsed Seddon's decision to delay both fare reductions and special discounts. "Our leadership team will continue to carefully manage operations and navigate the financial challenges posed by inflation in the transportation sector," he added.

Seddon also pointed out the significant economic difficulties faced by the global airline industry, worsened in PNG by supply chain issues. "The reduced availability of aircraft fuel from suppliers has caused major disruptions, leading to flight cancellations and severe financial pressure on the airline and businesses reliant on air travel and cargo," he explained.

Acknowledging that rising costs must eventually be addressed, Seddon assured that fare adjustments will be implemented in the future, but not at this time. He reaffirmed Air Niugini's commitment to keeping fares reasonable for passengers and advised booking tickets in advance to secure the best prices.

"We are committed to providing safe and reliable air transport for our customers," Seddon stated, thanking the public for their understanding. He promised that any future fare changes will be clearly communicated.

Also read